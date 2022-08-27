Silver Alert canceled: West Allis woman found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Elaine Carter was canceled. She has been found safe.
The original missing person report is available below.
A Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Elaine Carter of West Allis on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Carter is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a white-and-pink sleeveless dress.
Carter walked away from her group home near 66th and Beloit around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and did not return. Police said she has a bus pass and may be trying to get to a previous home near 9th and Juneau.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.