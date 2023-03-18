Silver Alert canceled; West Allis woman found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Lucille Gransberry has been canceled. She has been found safe.

The original missing person report is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday, March 18 for missing 90-year-old Lucille Gransberry of West Allis.

Gransberry was last seen near 114th and Montana – just northeast of Root River Parkway and National Avenue – around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Gransberry is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black, poof hair. She left her home and has dementia and other medical conditions. It is unknown where she might go.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.