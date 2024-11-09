Silver Alert canceled: Pleasant Prairie woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Minutes after a Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Carolyn Bova, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department announced she had been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for missing 71-year-old Carolyn Bova of Pleasant Prairie on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Bova is described as 4-foot-11 and 154 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen at a doctor's appointment around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and did not return home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Bova's car – a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Wisconsin license plates 64999DS – was last seen in Rockford, Illinois around 7:25 p.m.

Anyone with information on Bova's whereabouts is asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.