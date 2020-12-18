Silver Alert: Officials seek help locating 77-year-old man

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year old Naperville, Ill. man believed to have traveled into the state of Wisconsin.

Claude Rousseau is described as a Black male, 5'9", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 17 wearing a gray puffy winter coat, glasses and a hat.

Claude is driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse, IL license plate CR345.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6173.