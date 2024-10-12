Silver Alert: Missing Oak Creek man found safe
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPDATE: Oak Creek police say Timothy has been found safe.
Police need your help in finding a missing 74-year-old man, Timothy Klawitter.
According to the Oak Creek Police Department, Timothy Klawitter is a male, white, 5' 11" and weighs 140 lbs.
He has green eyes and has gray, or partially gray hair with a short gray beard.
Police say he was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, leaving his apartment near Breakwater and Hemlock in Oak Creek. Timothy was going to visit a friend in his apartment complex but never arrived.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, white girdle, blue jeans, dark brown sandals, and a black Vietnam veteran cap.
If you have any information on Timothy's whereabouts, you should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.