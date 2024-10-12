Silver Alert: Missing Oak Creek man found safe

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Timothy Klawitter. Timothy was last seen on Friday leaving his Oak Creek apartment near Breakwater and Hemlock. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Oak Creek police.



UPDATE: Oak Creek police say Timothy has been found safe.

Police need your help in finding a missing 74-year-old man, Timothy Klawitter.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, Timothy Klawitter is a male, white, 5' 11" and weighs 140 lbs.

He has green eyes and has gray, or partially gray hair with a short gray beard.

Police say he was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, leaving his apartment near Breakwater and Hemlock in Oak Creek. Timothy was going to visit a friend in his apartment complex but never arrived.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, white girdle, blue jeans, dark brown sandals, and a black Vietnam veteran cap.

If you have any information on Timothy's whereabouts, you should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.