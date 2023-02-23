Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert canceled: Muskego woman, 62, found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Evita Lopez

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 62-year-old woman from Muskego. Evita Lopez has been found safe. 

There was concern after she was last seen around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 on Racine Avenue, north of I-43. Lopez left her facility in Muskego before 2 a.m. She headed northbound on Racine Avenue and was last observed at approximately 4 a.m. near the cemetery on Racine Avenue -- just north of I-43. 

It was believed she was headed to Waukesha.

Again, she has been located safe. 

