Silver Alert canceled: Pleasant Prairie woman found safe

UPDATE: Minutes after a statewide Silver Alert was issued, Linda Hayes was found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for missing 77-year-old Linda Hayes, last seen leaving her Pleasant Prairie home on Saturday afternoon, April 13.

Hayes is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an off-white jacket, red shorts, black shoes and a turquoise ring on her left hand.

Pleasant Prairie police said she left to go to her brother's home in Shawano around 2:50 p.m. She should be driving a white 2000 Buick Park Avenue with Wisconsin license plates: 36256DS.

Hayes was diagnosed with dementia roughly two months ago, police said, and does not have a cellphone or wallet with her.

Anyone with information on Hayes' whereabouts is asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.