Silver Alert: West Allis man reported missing found safe

UPDATE: Police say Sherman Williams has been found safe.

Police need your help in finding a missing vulnerable person, 66-year-old Sherman Cornell Williams.

Williams was last seen near 102nd and Greenfield in West Allis on Saturday, June 29, at about 7:45 p.m.

Police say Williams walked away from his home in West Allis. He recently suffered a stroke and has some difficulty walking and talking, and does not have his medication.

Williams is a black man with brown eyes, is 5' 4" and weighs 174 lbs. He is bald with a partially gray goatee. He has a heart tattoo on his upper right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes, tan cargo pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where Sherman Williams is, please call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.