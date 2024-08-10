Silver Alert canceled: Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Authorities say Deloris Hall has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in finding a critically missing person, Deloris Hall.

According to police, Deloris Hall is a 69-year-old Black woman standing around 5’9" tall and weighing about 155 lbs.

Hall was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9. She was last believed to be in the area of the 48th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

She was last seen wearing a flower-patterned headband, red t-shirt and black leggings, and she should be on foot.

Hall is diagnosed with dementia and does not have anyone to talk to nor any other place to go. She likes to go for walks.

She had gone missing in the past and was found walking down Martin Luther King Drive about two months ago. Her family also said she may go to the area of 51st and North.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.