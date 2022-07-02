Silver Alert for missing Fond du Lac man last seen Saturday morning

article

The Berlin Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 73-year-old Fond du Lac man last seen in Berlin around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

Lee Edwin William is described as a white male, 5'11", 179 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a white flannel shirt and possibly eyeglasses.

Lee suffers from dementia and did not take his medication last night. He wandered away from a residence in the city of Berlin on foot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lee, you're asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 920-294-4000