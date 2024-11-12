Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing; last seen near 25th and Wells

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2024 7:22am CST
Irena Kaminska

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman
    • She was last seen around 4:15 a.m. near 25th and Wells. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Irena Kaminska of Milwaukee. She was last seen around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the area of 25th and Wells. 

Kaminska is described as a female, white, 5 feet tall, 155 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket with a fur hood, long black pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7232.

