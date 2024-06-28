Silver Alert: Man missing from Milwaukee VA Medical Center

article

A Silver Alert was issued on Friday, June 28 for missing 69-year-old John Deuchars, last seen at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Deuchars is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with graying hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a denim Harley-Davidson shirt with a gray undershirt, black pants, black shoes and a gray baseball cap.

Officials said Deuchars is a resident of Zablocki's long-term care nursing home. He left the ward around 1:30 p.m. on Friday without telling staff and has not returned. He is "non-decisional" and can become aggressive without provocation, officials said.

Anyone with information on Deuchars' whereabouts is asked to contact Department Of Veterans Affairs Police-Milwaukee at 414-384-2000 (ext. 4222).