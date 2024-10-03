Silver Alert issued for missing Waukesha man; police seek help
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man.
The Waukesha Police Department said Richard J. Schultz was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, near Joris and Garven. He left the residence on foot heading southbound and has not been seen or heard from since.
Schultz is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 193 pounds. He has a short, white beard and blue eyes. He also walks with a slouch.
He was last seen wearing a black cutoff shirt with a gold trim, black shorts and white tennis shoes.
Police said Schultz has been diagnosed with dementia and does not have his glasses with him, and will have a tough time seeing. He also has difficulty with his hearing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.