Silver Alert issued for missing Kenosha man

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing, vulnerable 89-year-old man on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Kenosha Police Department said Robert Vines Sr. was last seen one block west of his apartment complex, near 18th and 27th on Wednesday, July 31.

Police said he left his apartment on foot with no belongings in his possession, and he has been diagnosed with dementia and has little to no short term memory. He lives alone and has gotten lost after leaving his apartment in the past.

Vines frequently walks near the area of 30th and 18th, and police said he is known to frequently leave his apartment to go for walks but will return after a couple of hours.

He has not been seen or heard from in over 24 hours.

Vines is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KPD at 262-656-1234.