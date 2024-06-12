Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable Brown Deer man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old missing vulnerable Brown Deer man.

The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for Kenneth Tracey, who was last seen leaving the New Perspective Senior Living assisted living facility in Brown Deer between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

Tracey is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 168 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

He was in a white 2014 Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin plates 53652DS. Police said the vehicle has a motorized scooter affixed to the back.

Police said Tracey suffers from Alzheimer's with early-onset dementia.

Tracey may possibly be looking for his wife who was hospitalized, but she is currently back home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BDPD at 414-371-2900.