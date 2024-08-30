Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man; found safe
article
GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 74-year-old Dale Peterson of Greenfield. He has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for 74-year-old Dale Peterson of Greenfield.
He was last seen leaving his home near Abbott and Upham around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Peterson is described as a male, white, 6'01" tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
His vehicle is described as a silver 2019 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate AER7863.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.
The Source
The Greenfield Police Department.