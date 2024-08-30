Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man; found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 30, 2024 5:40am CDT
Dale Peterson

GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 74-year-old Dale Peterson of Greenfield. He has been found safe. 

The original missing persons notice is available below. 

A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for 74-year-old Dale Peterson of Greenfield.

He was last seen leaving his home near Abbott and Upham around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29. 

Peterson is described as a male, white, 6'01" tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

His vehicle is described as a silver 2019 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate AER7863.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

The Greenfield Police Department. 