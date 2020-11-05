Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Winnebago County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old woman in Winnebago County.

Denise Nelson is missing from Lake Pointe Drive in Oshkosh. She was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Nelson was last seen wearing a black fuzzy sweater, black boots, black hat, and a red fake leather jacket. She was also carrying a suitcase with a burgundy floral pattern.

Nelson is described as a female, white, 5'4" tall, 162 pounds, with blue eyes, and red curly hair.

Anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts is urged to call Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.