Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old man with dementia in central Wisconsin

A Silver Alert has been issued in the central region of Wisconsin for Dale Larson, 65.

Larson is missing from Rapids Trail in Nekoosa. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Larson left his residence on Rapids Trail riding a silver Trek bicycle -- and has not returned home.

Officials say Larson is a very experienced biker and can ride long distances. However, he has dementia, is diabetic, and is insulin-dependent.

Larson is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 190 lbs., with hazel eyes, silver hair, a short silver beard, and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Rome Police Department at 608-339-3304.