Silver Alert: Illinois man's vehicle spotted in Milwaukee

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, April 17 for an Illinois man whose car was spotted in Milwaukee.

Thomas Pellegrini, 74, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in Park Ridge, Illinois.

His vehicle was seen around 11 a.m. in Milwaukee and around 4:30 p.m. in Hartford.

He's 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Park Ridge police at 224-580-2860.