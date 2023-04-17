Silver Alert: Illinois man's vehicle spotted in Milwaukee
article
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, April 17 for an Illinois man whose car was spotted in Milwaukee.
Thomas Pellegrini, 74, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in Park Ridge, Illinois.
His vehicle was seen around 11 a.m. in Milwaukee and around 4:30 p.m. in Hartford.
He's 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to contact Park Ridge police at 224-580-2860.