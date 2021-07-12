Silver Alert for Greendale man

article

A Silver Alert was issued for a 65-year-old Greendale man last seen Monday morning, July 12.

Nikolaos Mavroulis was last seen at home by his sister, who is his caretaker, at 9 a.m. He reported to his day program at Goodwill and left at approximately 9:30 a.m. His sister was notified at 11:30 a.m. that he left the day program. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He's 5'4" tall and weighs 148 pounds with brown eyes and gray shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red stripe across his chest, beige shorts, brown sandals and a watch, carrying a blue backpack and a green lunch box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.