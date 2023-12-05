Silver Alert: Fond du Lac man, 62, reported missing

article

A Silver Alert has been issued on Tuesday, Dec. 5 for 62-year-old James Fruehauf of Fond du Lac – who was last seen shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Fruehauf left his living facility of The Berry House at 6th Street in Fond du Lac to to go for a walk -- which he has never done before. He left traveling East on 6th Street and unknown direction from there. Fruehauf told another resident not to worry about where he was going.

Fruehauf does not have any family in the Fond du Lac area and it is unknown where he would go. He has a local residence, but was not located there. It is not suspected that he is in a vehicle.

Fruehauf is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, weighing 210 pounds with blue eyes, blond short hair on the sides and bald down the middle. He wears glasses. Fruehauf was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt zip-up jacket with dark blue jeans and gray tennis shoes with white bottoms. Fruehauf has on a black winter hat and black gloves.

If you have information that could help locate Fruehauf, you are urged to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.