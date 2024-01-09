Silver Alert canceled: Madison police locate missing man
MADISON, Wis. - UPDATE: Malave has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable man.
Police said 71-year-old Carlos Malave was last seen leaving his home on Mound Street in Madison around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, with the intention of traveling to Chicago to visit a friend. Malave has not been seen since or heard from and has been unreachable via phone.
He was driving in a 2013 black Ford Escape with Illinois plates EU6891.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Malave was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red Wisconsin Badgers hoodie and brown shoes.
He is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Police said he is believed to have dementia.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4730.