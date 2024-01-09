Silver Alert canceled: Madison police locate missing man

article

UPDATE: Malave has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable man.

Police said 71-year-old Carlos Malave was last seen leaving his home on Mound Street in Madison around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, with the intention of traveling to Chicago to visit a friend. Malave has not been seen since or heard from and has been unreachable via phone.

He was driving in a 2013 black Ford Escape with Illinois plates EU6891.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Malave was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red Wisconsin Badgers hoodie and brown shoes.

He is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police said he is believed to have dementia.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4730.