Silver Alert canceled, 83-year-old Whitefish Bay man found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for Eugene Kealty, 83, of Whitefish Bay.

The alert had been issued around 12:30 p.m. that day after Kealty had been last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Authorities said he had left his Whitefish Bay home on foot Tuesday morning. He has dementia and did not take a cell phone with him.

