Silver Alert canceled, Caledonia woman found safe
CALEDONIA, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Janine Derderian has been canceled. She was found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.
A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Caledonia woman on Saturday, June 27. Police said 75-year-old Janine Derderian has dementia and wandered away from home.
What we know:
Derderian was last seen on College Point Court, near Erie Street and 4 ½ Mile Road, in Racine at around 6 a.m.
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Derderian is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing blue jeans and black clogs.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Derderian's whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-886-2300.
The Source: The Caledonia Police Department released information about the Silver Alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice.