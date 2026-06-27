Silver Alert canceled, Caledonia woman found safe

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The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old Janine Derderian on June 27. Caledonia police said she has dementia and was last seen in Racine. Anyone with information is asked to call Caledonia police at 262-886-2300.



UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Janine Derderian has been canceled. She was found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Caledonia woman on Saturday, June 27. Police said 75-year-old Janine Derderian has dementia and wandered away from home.

What we know:

Derderian was last seen on College Point Court, near Erie Street and 4 ½ Mile Road, in Racine at around 6 a.m.

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Derderian is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing blue jeans and black clogs.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Derderian's whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-886-2300.