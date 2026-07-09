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Silver Alert canceled: Caledonia woman found safe

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 9, 2026 4:45 PM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 4:45 PM CDT
article

Rosemarie Michals

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert was issued for a 74-year-old Caledonia woman on July 9.
    • She was last seen in Wauwatosa. Her vehicle was last seen near Mequon.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Caledonia PD at 262-835-4423.

CALEDONIA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. She was found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 74-year-old Rosemarie Michals of Caledonia on Thursday, July 9. 

What we know:

Michals is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 198 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing gold-framed glasses, a blue sweater, dark jeans and blue slippers.

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Michals was last seen in Wauwatosa, near Mayfair and Bluemound, at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. She does not have a cellphone with her.

Police said Michals' vehicle was last seen near Mequon at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. That vehicle is described as a gray 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Wisconsin plates: 596-YHT.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Michals' whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.

The Source: The Caledonia Police Department released information through the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

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