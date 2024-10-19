Silver Alert canceled: Missing Brookfield man found safe

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Thomas Rezutek. He was last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Brookfield on Friday, Oct. 18. He does not have a vehicle or cellphone, and it is unknown why he left.



UPDATE: Police say Thomas has been found safe.

Authorities need your help finding a missing Brookfield man, Thomas Rezutek.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, Thomas is 72 years old, white, 5' ft 10" in height, and weighs 210 lbs. He has brown eyes and partially gray hair.

Thomas was last seen at his assisted living facility near Brookfield and Bluemound at about 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He does not have access to a vehicle or a cellphone. His destination and reason for leaving are both unknown.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.