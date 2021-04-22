Silver Alert: 74-year-old man missing from Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued Thursday, April 22 for Paul Lampert, 74, missing from Beaver Dam.
Lampert was last seen Thursday morning.
He's described as a white man standing 5'10" tall, weighing 225 pounds with blue eyes, short light brown hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with Naval Post Academy on the front, black sweatpants, a wide gold-textured wedding band and wire-rimmed silver glasses.
He's believed to be driving a 2015 Silver Ford F150, WI license plate NJ7364 and a topper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Beaver Dam police.