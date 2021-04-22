Silver Alert: 74-year-old man missing from Beaver Dam

article

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday, April 22 for Paul Lampert, 74, missing from Beaver Dam.

Lampert was last seen Thursday morning.

He's described as a white man standing 5'10" tall, weighing 225 pounds with blue eyes, short light brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with Naval Post Academy on the front, black sweatpants, a wide gold-textured wedding band and wire-rimmed silver glasses.

He's believed to be driving a 2015 Silver Ford F150, WI license plate NJ7364 and a topper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaver Dam police.