FOUND SAFE: 72-year-old man with dementia missing from east side

UPDATE: Kenneth Fowler was found safe.

---

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating 72-year-old Kenneth Fowler who suffers from dementia.

Kenneth was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at his residence on E. Webster Place. He is believed to have left his home on foot and without shoes.

He is described as being 5'11", 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair that's long in the back and balding on top. He also has a gray mustache.

He was wearing an Earth-tone t-shirt, brown with green button-up sweater, black jogging pants (possibly FILA brand) with white stripes on each side, no shoes. He does not have his glasses, phone, or wallet.

If you have any information on Mr. Fowler's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.