Silver Alert: 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man missing

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The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, Danial McCarthy. McCarthy was last seen leaving his home, driving a 2006 green Saturn Vue with Wisconsin license plate 503WZH. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 .



A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, Danial McCarthy.

Missing man

The Details:

McCarthy was last seen leaving his home near Green Bay Road and 79th Street at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to Pleasant Prairie police.

McCarthy is described as a white male with hazel eyes and long grayish hair. He has a height of 6'2" and a weight of 140 pounds.

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He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, a black hoodie with white "LV" lettering on the front left pocket, light blue jeans and brown boots. He also wore wire-rimmed glasses and a Packers hat.

McCarthy does not have his cell phone with him.

He has shown signs consistent with dementia but has not been diagnosed.

Missing vehicle

What we know:

McCarthy has gotten lost while driving twice this past year. During these incidents, he was located in Jefferson and Wauwatosa.

He is driving a 2006 green Saturn Vue with Wisconsin license plate 503WZH.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.