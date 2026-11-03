Silver Alert: 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man missing
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, Danial McCarthy.
Missing man
The Details:
McCarthy was last seen leaving his home near Green Bay Road and 79th Street at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to Pleasant Prairie police.
McCarthy is described as a white male with hazel eyes and long grayish hair. He has a height of 6'2" and a weight of 140 pounds.
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He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, a black hoodie with white "LV" lettering on the front left pocket, light blue jeans and brown boots. He also wore wire-rimmed glasses and a Packers hat.
McCarthy does not have his cell phone with him.
He has shown signs consistent with dementia but has not been diagnosed.
Missing vehicle
What we know:
McCarthy has gotten lost while driving twice this past year. During these incidents, he was located in Jefferson and Wauwatosa.
He is driving a 2006 green Saturn Vue with Wisconsin license plate 503WZH.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.
The Source: Information is from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.