Plymouth tactical situation, man taken to hospital

A tactical situation in Plymouth ended peacefully Thursday afternoon, July 29, according to Sheboygan County sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. for a welfare check which "changed into a tactical situation."

After about five hours of negotiations, the situation ended peacefully and sheriff's officials said a Plymouth man was taken to the hospital from the scene for a medical assessment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Advertisement



