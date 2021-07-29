Expand / Collapse search

Plymouth tactical situation, man taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A tactical situation in Plymouth ended peacefully Thursday afternoon, July 29, according to Sheboygan County sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. for a welfare check which "changed into a tactical situation."

After about five hours of negotiations, the situation ended peacefully and sheriff's officials said a Plymouth man was taken to the hospital from the scene for a medical assessment.

