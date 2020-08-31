'Should be very interesting:' Pres. Trump speaks out ahead of trip to Kenosha following Blake shooting

President Donald Trump during a Monday afternoon news conference at the White House discussed his planned trip to Kenosha Tuesday, Sept. 1 in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday, Aug. 23, and subsequent unrest that saw the shooting deaths of two protesters two nights after Blake was shot. Those asking the president to not visit the city, including the governor and city leaders, said it will only fan the flames that have just recently cooled.

"We're making that trip to Wisconsin," President Trump said Monday. "I think a lot of you are going to be going, and it should be very interesting."

President Donald Trump

President Trump said Monday he won't be meeting with the family of Jacob Blake -- whose shooting sparked protests, fires and several nights of unrest -- as attorneys for the family were to be involved.

While the president condemned the damage and destruction that followed Blake's shooting, he didn't condemn the alleged actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with shooting and killing two protesters.

"You saw the same tape as I saw, and uh, he was trying to get away from them, it looks like, and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him," President Trump said.

Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse

The president refuted worries his visit will inflame tensions again.

"It could also increase enthusiasm," he said.

Governor Tony Evers sent in Wisconsin National Guard members Monday, the day after Blake was shot -- increasing those numbers throughout the week following the unrest, which has virtually stopped since the shootings of the protesters Tuesday.

Joe Biden

"He doesn't want to shed light," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of the president earlier Monday. "He wants to generate heat, and he's stoking violence in our cities."

Biden criticized the president for stirring up fear and failing to condemn all violence seen in Kenosha and elsewhere in the U.S>

"The incumbent president is incapable of telling us the truth, incapable of facing the facts and incapable of healing," said Biden.

'The timing was wrong," said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, joining Evers' request that President Trump not visit the city at this time. "Kenosha at this time needs peace, and needs to heal, and needs people to allow us to do that, and that`s what I think Kenosha needs."

In a statement Monday evening, Mayor Antaramian announced "there is sufficient law enforcement support in advance of President Trump’s visit, which is anticipated for Tuesday, Sept. 1."

Statement from Kenosha mayor on Pres. Trump's visit

“With the local, regional and national law enforcement support currently in our city, I’m confident we have sufficient resources and aid to manage the president’s visit tomorrow and keep people safe,” said Mayor John Antaramian, in a statement Monday evening. “Our city has already experienced so much devastation. It’s my top priority to work collaboratively with law enforcement and take advantage of the additional support available to put necessary protocols in place to mitigate further damage and violence in our great city.”

The mayor's statement noted the Kenosha Police Department "is working with local, state, federal agencies and the Secret Service to prepare for President Trump’s visit. Specific details of the visit are not available at this time."

“Kenosha has hosted presidential visits in the past and we stand ready and prepared for President Trump’s visit tomorrow,” said Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha Police Department, in the mayor's news release. “We have sufficient local and national support to manage the events of tomorrow.”

The Wisconsin National Guard has more than 1,000 individuals stationed in the city and more than 500 out-of-state guard members from Arizona, Alabama and Michigan available to provide aid as directed by law enforcement in Kenosha.

“Our mission doesn’t change with the presidential visit tomorrow,'' said Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs in the mayor's statement. “We are here to provide support to local law enforcement and help ensure safety in the city of Kenosha .”

The City of Kenosha’s 7 p.m. curfew will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 2. at 7 a.m. Beginning the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 2, the curfew hours will take effect at 9 p.m. and will remain through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. or until further notice.

Kenosha Area Transit will adapt service hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 1. Riders should expect the last bus to depart downtown at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Kenosha Area Transit has adjusted its service hours Wednesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the latest buses departing downtown at 7 p.m. Service hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. City buses do not operate on Sundays or Labor Day. Any questions about the temporary suspension can be directed to the dispatch office prior to 5 p.m. by calling 262-653-4287.