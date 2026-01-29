Shots fired at Waukesha, New Berlin homes; $1,000 reward for info

The Brief Several Waukesha County homes were shot at this past weekend in Waukesha and New Berlin. No one was hurt, and police are investigating. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can help authorities find the person(s) responsible.



Riddled with bullet holes…that's the case for several homes in Waukesha County after a string of shots-fired incidents this past weekend in New Berlin and in Waukesha.

The Waukesha County District Attorney is offering a cash reward for tips that lead them to arrests.

Shots fired in Waukesha

What we know:

The first shots-fired incident happened in Waukesha this past Saturday, Jan. 24, and several hours later gunshots erupted, hitting a home in New Berlin.

Police from both agencies are working together to figure out whether the incidents are connected, and they're hoping a reward can help.

Surveillance video posted on Nextdoor is one of many circulating on social media, capturing the moment when gunshots erupted Saturday night in a Waukesha neighborhood.

Surveillance video still image

"It’s just unbelievable, I guess," said neighbor Carol Fager, who lives a few houses down from one of those homes.

Waukesha police say they were called after 8:20 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of shots fired near Wyngate Way and River Valley Road.

Wyngate Way and River Valley Road

They say three homes were hit by gunfire.

"House at the end of our street here. A young family with two little kids," added Fager. " I was so stunned and worried about them, like, how in the world can this happen here?"

But police say this neighborhood wasn't the only target.

Bullet hole

Shots fired in New Berlin

What we know:

Roughly five hours later at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, New Berlin police say gunshots hit a home on West Greenfield Avenue in the city, leaving bullet holes behind and shattered windshield glass.

Not 24 hours later, on Monday, the same home was targeted again.

Vehicle struck by gunfire

"It’s unbelievable. It's unsettling, it's awful. I don’t know what’s going on, we’ve never had anything like this," said Fager.

Police say there's no question the incidents are similar.

But the departments are working to determine if they are even connected.

Crime Stoppers

At the same time, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can help authorities crack the case and arrest the people responsible.

"I sure hope they are going to be caught," said Fager.

No one was injured in any of these incidents and New Berlin police tell FOX6 that they haven't identified any suspects.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to come forward or leave an anonymous tip.