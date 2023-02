article

There was a full freeway closure on southbound I-41 at Silver Spring Drive after Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reported shots fired nearby in the I-41 and Hampton area on Sunday, Feb. 19.

No injuries were reported, and three people are in custody.

Motorists can monitor the traffic conditions on the FOX6 News traffic tracker.

