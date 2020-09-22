Shots fired into vehicle near 12th and Capitol; 1-year-old hurt

article

A 1-year-old child riding in a vehicle was hurt when several shots were fired into the vehicle near 12th Street and Capitol Drive Tuesday, Sept. 22, Milwaukee police said.

The boy suffered minor injuries, lacerations from broken glass, police said. No one else was hurt in the shooting that happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, and charges would be referred to the district attorney.

The circumstances leading up to the gunfire are under investigation.

