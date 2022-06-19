Shots fired into vehicle, Milwaukee man hit near 18th and Atkinson

A Milwaukee man, 22, was seriously hurt when shots were fired into his vehicle near 18th and Atkinson Sunday afternoon, June 19.

Police said the crime happened around 1 p.m.

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.