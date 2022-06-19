Shots fired into vehicle, Milwaukee man hit near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was seriously hurt when shots were fired into his vehicle near 18th and Atkinson Sunday afternoon, June 19.
Police said the crime happened around 1 p.m.
The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.