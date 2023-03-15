Shot fired outside Milwaukee school, student charged

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged -- accused of discharging a firearm outside the Barack Obama School in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 9.

The accused, Elijah McGhee, is facing the following charges: discharge of a firearm in a school zone, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing), two counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the grounds of Barack Obama School around 8 a.m on March 9 for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police learned that a student, later identified as Elijah McGhee, pointed a gun at other students while on the school bus and then discharged one round into the air after exiting the bus.

A victim on scene told authorities that she had been riding the school bus when McGhee began to make fun of her friend. The victim stated that she confronted McGhee, and they began to argue. At that time, the victim claims McGhee produced a firearm and pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her before pointing the gun at other students on the bus.

The victim claims McGhee then slapped her in the face and pushed her down into her seat. When the bus arrived at school, McGhee allegedly fired one round into the air after exiting the bus.

Surveillance footage showed McGhee discharged one round into the air while standing outside the bus. Multiple children were in the vicinity at the time.