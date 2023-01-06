Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole

Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related.

Officials said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.

Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the shooters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.