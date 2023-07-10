Shorewood's photo contest: Architectural gems take the spotlight

In Shorewood, it's the unique architecture that makes the neighborhood stand out, and that is what is being celebrated in a photo contest for the next two months.

An early 20th-century architecture sits next to new construction.

"It tells a story about a period of time," said Karen de Hartog. "It also tells a story about how we formed."

That story is what de Hartog and other members of the Shorewood Historical Society are working to preserve.

"Mediterranean revival, Tudor revival, prairie houses and every kind of bungalow known to man is represented somewhere in the village," said de Hartog.

The village's varied architecture is the focus of a new photo contest.

Shorewood's architectural

"When you have a camera in your hand, and you’re looking at buildings, you see things that you wouldn’t see ordinarily," said Rosie Bredeck.

Organizers want you to see the creation by roaming the village and documenting the different designs around the area.

"I’m wandering around a lot, and I’m seeing things I haven’t seen," said Bredeck.

You have to train yourself to look for things. Looking for those little touches.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shorewood's architectural

Take pictures of arches, brickwork, windows and doors. These historians want you to share what you value about the buildings too.

"It’s encouraging people to learn more as they’re going around the village looking at things," de Hartog said.

The contest is for people who live, work and go to school in Shorewood. The contest runs until Sept. 1.

"I want to see windows; I want to see interesting photography, too," said Bredeck. "I want to see people really get creative and have fun with this project."

Shorewood's architectural

The goal is to educate and engage. Organizers hope the project is picture-perfect.

The 1st place winners for adults and kids get $100 each. 2nd-place winners will receive $50. All the pictures received will become part o the Historical Society's Photo Collection.

You can submit your entry through the Shorewood Historical Society website.