Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen; trial begins

Attorneys plan to make opening statements Monday, April 17 in the trial of Shorewood attorney charged with spitting on a teenager during a racial justice protest in 2020.

Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The trial is the culmination of a series of events nearly three years ago that took place during a racial justice protest in Milwaukee County, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Police said Rapkin – who is white -- and the then-teenager – who is Black – exchanged words near Oakland and Capitol Drive in Shorewood the afternoon of June 6, 2020, as a demonstration was wrapping up. Witnesses said Rapkin parked her in car in the middle of the intersection outside a grocery store on Oakland, blocking the group.

"She just kept saying we're an inconvenience and that she had to go to the store," Caress Gonzalez told FOX 6 the day after the altercation and who recorded it.

The video showed Rapkin ignoring people urging her to get back in her vehicle. As the crowd approached, rather than turning away, prosecutors say she spit in Eric Lucas’ face.

Rapkin was originally scheduled to plea out in the case last summer, but changed her mind to take it to trial. Despite the moment being captured on video, Rapkin said she "did not spit on him." Her attorney at the time, Michael Steinle withdrew, after a breakdown with his client.

In December, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello threw out some evidence obtained after officers entered Rapkin’s home – including body camera footage – in what Crivello said at the time was one of the clearest violations of the fourth amendment she’d seen in a while.

Stephanie Rapkin

During that hearing, Crivello said police didn’t have a warrant, or legal authority, to enter Rapkin’s house. Police claimed they were doing a welfare check.

A hate crime modifier on the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge was later dismissed by a judge previously assigned to the case.

A total of 40 potential jurors were empaneled for the jury selection process Monday morning.

Lucas is also suing Rapkin in relation to the incident. That case is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal trial.