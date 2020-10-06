Expand / Collapse search

Shorewood votes 7-0 to not have village-sanctioned trick-or-treat

Published 
Shorewood
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - The Shorewood Village Board voted unanimously on Monday night, Oct. 5 to not have village-sanctioned trick-or-treating.

By taking this move, the board will not ban the Halloween tradition -- but officials are not condoning it either. 

In other words, police will not enforce this measure, but the village is not "sponsoring" trick or treat.

Officials recommend people abide by CDC and North Shore health guidelines.

