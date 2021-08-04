Shorewood School District: Masks required indoors

article

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, masks will be required for everyone (ages two and up) indoors, in all Shorewood School District facilities.

This means that all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside, regardless of vaccination status.

The Shorewood School District send the following letter to families:

"Preparations for the upcoming school year are in full swing, and I have a very important update to share: effective tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, masks will be required for everyone (ages two and up) indoors, in all District facilities. This means that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside, regardless of vaccination status.



We are taking this step - in advance of the release of our 2021-2022 Back-to-School Plan - in accordance with federal, state and local guidance for schools, and in the name of safety for all. District staff have also been notified of this policy, and I very much appreciate your cooperation and support as we implement this protocol with students when school starts in a few weeks. We will make adjustments as public health conditions warrant.





I would also like to share some vaccination resources and other vaccine information, in case it would be helpful to you. Presently, vaccination is the best way to combat COVID-19, and the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and other public health authorities recommend vaccinations for children who are eligible. Now is the time to schedule vaccinations so that eligible students have this protection.



District families will receive a detailed Back-to-School communication next week, including school-specific information, welcome videos from principals, and informational videos about facilities project updates at each school. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.

We are looking forward to welcoming students back to schools and classrooms, and to many of the events and activities that are part of our traditional school calendar. Let's work together to make it a great school year."