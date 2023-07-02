Shorewood police presence increase amid farmers market

article

July 4 weekend brought in hundreds to the Shorewood Farmers Market and a big change to a nearby busy street.

"I think it’s absolutely necessary," said bicyclist Sean Lawrence.

The Shorewood Police Department has increased its presence along Capitol Drive from Oakland to Estabrook.

Police say the work is designed to stop inattentive and unsafe behaviors by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

"People don’t understand the rules of the road as it pertains to bicyclists and pedestrians," said Lawrence. "It’s necessary to start enforcing what those rules are."

Lawrence is a frequent Shorewood bike rider. He supports police stepping up to keep everyone safe.

Sean Lawrence

"They will cut into the bike lane," said Lawrence. "They will cut you off just trying to park."

Shorewood

The Shorewood Police Department says it will target violations at stop signs and traffic signals. Officers will keep an eye out for speeding, illegal turns and reckless behavior, as well.

In a statement to FOX6, Shorewood's police chief said:

"These efforts come as a response to mounting concerns over rising incidents of speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving and other traffic-related offenses that threaten public safety."

"It would be good to see all of that slow down," said Bryan Daley.

Parents like Daley hope the extra police will make a difference.

"I think it’s great. I live off of Wilson Park, and you hear fast cars sometimes," said Daley. "Glad to hear a lot of that will stop."