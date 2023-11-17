Shorewood Metro Market shooting; Patrick Key sentenced, 18 months prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Patrick Key of Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 16 to 18 months prison plus 18 months extended supervision and four years probation in connection with a shooting outside the Shorewood Metro Market in September.

Key pleaded guilty last month to two counts of operator flee/elude officer. A first-degree reckless injury charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Case details

Shorewood police said they were investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17. Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm.

The suspected shooter was later arrested after a police chase. It ended with a crash near Bremen and North in Milwaukee – nearly three miles from the grocery store.

Police scene near Bremen and North, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.