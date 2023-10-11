Shorewood Metro Market shooting; Milwaukee man reaches plea deal

A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a shooting outside the Shorewood Metro Market pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 11 to two counts of operator flee/elude officer. The accused was Patrick Key.

The guilty plea was part of a deal that ended with the dismissal of a first-degree reckless injury charge.

Key is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.

Case details

Shorewood police say they were investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17. Officers were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm.

The suspected shooter was later arrested after a police chase. It ended with a crash near Bremen and North in Milwaukee – nearly three miles from the grocery store.

Police scene near Bremen and North, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.