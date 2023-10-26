Shorewood mailbox theft investigation; police seek to ID, locate vehicle

article

Shorewood police are asking for the public's help related to a theft from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Officials say they are trying to identify and locate a vehicle believed to be tied to that theft at Kensington and Morris that happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was last seen in traveling southbound on Morris after the theft.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its occupant(s) is urged to contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.