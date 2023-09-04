Shorewood Atwater Beach near-drowning, woman rescued

article

Shorewood's Atwater Beach was the scene of a near-drowning on Labor Day.

Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue said the woman, 32, was pulled from Lake Michigan by bystanders. First responders found her lying on the breakwall around 4:30 p.m.

A rescue raft was used to take the woman to shore, and a UTV was then used to get her to the top of the bluff.

Officials said she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital by ambulance.