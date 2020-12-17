Shopping for the holidays? Check out great products made in Wisconsin

Whether you're shopping for a gift or looking to add some local flair to your holiday celebration at home. Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some great products made right here in Wisconsin.

All of these Wisconsin products are a part of the Something Special from Wisconsin program and can easily be identified by looking for the red something special from Wisconsin logo. The best part of this program is that you can be assured that at least 50 percent of the packaging, production or ingredients are attributed to our state.

This year, consumers can also select from eight different curated “Boxes of Fun” filled with high-quality Wisconsin products. Boxes of Fun can be purchased online.

People wishing to have purchases delivered by Christmas need to place orders by December 10. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Two of the boxes can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

You can find more information by visiting Somethingspecialwi.com.

