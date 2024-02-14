Live coverage: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting leaves several injured

A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade left eight to 10 people injured, fire officials said Wednesday.

At the conclusion of the celebratory rally, there were several shots fired west of Union Station near a parking garage and multiple people were struck, a KCPD spokesperson told WDAF-TV in Kansas City.

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The news outlet reported that two armed people have been detained, pending further investigation, police said.

Video from the scene showed victims being loaded into ambulances aboard stretchers as law enforcement officers descended on the spot where, only moments before, Chiefs players and coaches celebrated their second-straight Super Bowl win.

Authorities said they are working to clear Union Station and will release people inside the building once that is complete.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Police are also asking Super Bowl revelers to leave the area and avoid the parking garage.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through," Kansas City Police posted on the X, formerly Twitter.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.