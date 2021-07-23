Expand / Collapse search

Shooting outside Victor's bar in Milwaukee, result of an argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, July 23 outside Victor's bar – located near Van Buren and Knapp. It happened at approximately 2:17 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument outside of the nightclub. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects at this time.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

