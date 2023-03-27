Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near Marquette, man wounded, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
23rd and Michigan shooting, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 26 near Marquette University. It happened near 23rd and Michigan around 8:15 p.m. 

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the hallway inside his apartment by a male suspect who fled. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The victim was not affiliated with Marquette. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 